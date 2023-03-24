“Daily Show” guest host Al Franken closed out his week behind the desk with impressions of four of his former Senate colleagues.

The topic was Tuesday’s contentious House hearings on TikTok as lawmakers from both parties put CEO Shou Zi Chew on blast over the popular app’s security risks as well as its close ties to the Chinese government.

Franken, a former Democratic senator from Minnesota, envisioned Senate hearings on the app and broke out four impressions of his onetime colleagues in the chamber: Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

But that last one took a turn as Franken used his impression to remind Collins of her decisive vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Supreme Court justice.

“I’m worried about the use of artificial intelligence,” Franken said, mimicking Collins’ distinctive voice. “Because I have seen a deep-fake video out there of me saying that I trust Brett Kavanaugh to uphold Roe v. Wade. Can you change that to me saying I don’t trust him? Because that’s what I said!”

Collins claimed in 2018 that Kavanaugh assured her that he considered the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights to be settled law. Instead, he helped to overturn it last year, triggering bans in GOP-controlled states and even proposals to prosecute women who seek abortions.

