What's Hot

Idaho Republicans Call Free Tampons In Schools Too ‘Woke’ — And Block Them

Chicago Blackhawks Won't Wear Gay Pride Jerseys For Far-Reaching Security Reason

Reggie Jackson Reveals Greatest Regret About Sleeping Around In His Heyday

Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens For 'F**king Gross' Rant About Disabled Model

Diane Keaton Gets Candid About Her Relationship Status

This Bonkers Softball Play At Home Plate Is Right Out Of A Cartoon

Grand Jury In Trump Criminal Probe Won't Decide On Possible Charges This Week

TikTok CEO Sits For Bipartisan Grilling On Capitol Hill

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul Among 8 Celebs Named In Alleged Crypto Scheme

Sofia Coppola's Teen Goes Rogue With Hilarious TikTok In Defiance Of Parents

Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star And Mother Of 2, Dead At Age 30

Terrifying Video Shows Bungee Jumper’s Cord Snapping Mid-Fall

EntertainmentBrett KavanaughTikTokSusan Collins

'Daily Show' Guest Host Al Franken Gives Susan Collins A Blunt Reminder Of Her Failure

The former senator from Minnesota roasted his onetime colleague from Maine.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Al Franken closed out his week behind the desk with impressions of four of his former Senate colleagues.

The topic was Tuesday’s contentious House hearings on TikTok as lawmakers from both parties put CEO Shou Zi Chew on blast over the popular app’s security risks as well as its close ties to the Chinese government.

Franken, a former Democratic senator from Minnesota, envisioned Senate hearings on the app and broke out four impressions of his onetime colleagues in the chamber: Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

But that last one took a turn as Franken used his impression to remind Collins of her decisive vote in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Supreme Court justice.

“I’m worried about the use of artificial intelligence,” Franken said, mimicking Collins’ distinctive voice. “Because I have seen a deep-fake video out there of me saying that I trust Brett Kavanaugh to uphold Roe v. Wade. Can you change that to me saying I don’t trust him? Because that’s what I said!”

Collins claimed in 2018 that Kavanaugh assured her that he considered the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights to be settled law. Instead, he helped to overturn it last year, triggering bans in GOP-controlled states and even proposals to prosecute women who seek abortions.

Check it out in his Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community