‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Al Franken Nails All Of Trump’s Issues In 4 Brutal Words

The former U.S. senator cuts through all the noise to simplify the root cause of the former president's legal issues.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” guest host Al Franken said each new development in the investigations of former President Donald Trump seem to spawn entirely new investigations and allegations.

Trump, for example, was already accused of mishandling classified documents. Now, Franken noted, investigators are looking into whether he tricked his own lawyers into lying about those documents to the government.

“Trump’s original crimes are now having their own baby crimes,” he cracked. “Y’know, they grow up and implicate you so fast.”

Franken, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member and a former Democratic senator from Minnesota, said all the legal developments around the ex-president can seem complicated.

“But there is a simple explanation,” he offered. “Trump is a criminal.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

