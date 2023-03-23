‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Al Franken Nails All Of Trump’s Issues In 4 Brutal Words

“Daily Show” guest host Al Franken said each new development in the investigations of former President Donald Trump seem to spawn entirely new investigations and allegations.

“Trump’s original crimes are now having their own baby crimes,” he cracked. “Y’know, they grow up and implicate you so fast.”

Franken, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member and a former Democratic senator from Minnesota, said all the legal developments around the ex-president can seem complicated.

“But there is a simple explanation,” he offered. “Trump is a criminal.”

