'Daily Show' Guest Host Al Franken Has Picture-Perfect Trump Arrest Plan

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) thought his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” would be a quiet one ― until Donald Trump said he expected to be indicted on Tuesday.

“And I’ve got just one thing to say about that,” he told the cheering audience. “Finally!”

He also had one question about reports Trump would be indicted over the Stormy Daniels scandal, in which an adult film actor was paid $130,000 to keep silent about an alleged affair a decade before his first presidential run.

Advertisement

“Who would’ve ever thought that Donald Trump would be brought down by a porn star?” he asked. “All of us, right? It was pretty predictable: Donald Trump paid Stormy Daniels to keep this story quiet, and here we are, still talking about it, seven years later, so that would be another failed Trump business venture.”

Franken noted that if Trump is arrested, he will have to go through the perp walk, fingerprinting and mugshot process ― and he had a suggestion on how it could go in his Monday night monologue: