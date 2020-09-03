Walgreens And Singer Al Green Have More In Common Than We Realized

Soul legend Al Green was trending on Wednesday for a pretty hilarious reason.
The singer started it all when he posted a tweet of a photo of a Walgreens drug store sign that had been slightly altered. A photo of a young shirtless Al Green taken from the cover of his 1975 greatest hits album had replaced the logo’s “W.” And the sign thus read, “algreens.”
The singer, of course, wanted answers.
Although some people assumed the altered Walgreens sign was in Green’s home town of Memphis, Tennessee, The Commercial Appeal newspaper in that city said it’s a 2018 work by Cassius King, an artist and graphic designer in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Still, the drug store chain was happy to jokingly take credit for the sign by quoting a classic Al Green song title.
Other Twitter users were definitely down with this unintended collaboration.
Some had questions....
But Walgreens was prepared.