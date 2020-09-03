Walgreens And Singer Al Green Have More In Common Than We Realized

Soul legend Al Green was trending on Wednesday for a pretty hilarious reason.

The singer started it all when he posted a tweet of a photo of a Walgreens drug store sign that had been slightly altered. A photo of a young shirtless Al Green taken from the cover of his 1975 greatest hits album had replaced the logo’s “W.” And the sign thus read, “algreens.”

The singer, of course, wanted answers.

Although some people assumed the altered Walgreens sign was in Green’s home town of Memphis, Tennessee, The Commercial Appeal newspaper in that city said it’s a 2018 work by Cassius King, an artist and graphic designer in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Still, the drug store chain was happy to jokingly take credit for the sign by quoting a classic Al Green song title.

We were just tired of being alone. 😌 https://t.co/P1xtYk7uiX — Walgreens (@Walgreens) September 2, 2020

Other Twitter users were definitely down with this unintended collaboration.

Is your new slogan, “on the corner of Love & Happiness”? — ••• (@MirandaIsTired) September 2, 2020

Al Green's Walgreens ads:



Love and Happiness (courtesy of Prozac).



Take me To The Walgreens



Let's Stay Together 6 Feet Apart



For The Goodtimes 12 pack of Budweiser only 7.99



For Valentine's Day, say you are Still In Love With You with a box of Hershey Chocolates. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 2, 2020

Now open 24 hrs...whether times are good or bad, happy or sad — Alicia "I ain't deletin sh*t" Jenkins (@soulboy30) September 2, 2020

Thank you @Walgreens and thank you @algreen for answering that age old question.

Q. How do you mend a broken heart?

A. Walgreens



My morning is starting off right.... with the The Rev. — Jimmy Schi (@JimmySchi) September 3, 2020

Some had questions....

Do you have anything to mend a broken heart? — (((Rafi-El))) (@rafilaufer) September 3, 2020

But Walgreens was prepared.

Just check our aisles... 😉 — Walgreens (@Walgreens) September 3, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!