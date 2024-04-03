This Palestinian Olive Oil Soap Is The Best I’ve Ever Used

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Don’t be fooled by this olive oil soap’s unassuming appearance: It’s pretty special. That’s not just because of its centuries-long history in Palestine’s West Bank, where this 100% olive oil soap has been manufactured since antiquity. It’s because, according to Amazon reviewers, it’s simply “the best soap ever.”
Rich in minerals and gentle on even the most sensitive skin, it’s incredibly nourishing; it’s cleared reviewers’ eczema and acne while leaving skin so silky smooth, reviewers say you won’t need body lotion. That’s in addition to its squeaky-clean wash that’s so effective, some reviewers report using it on their dishes, too.
If this sounds like high praise, you’re right. As a shopping writer, I’ve read through thousands of customer reviews, often positive, frequently negative. Yet the gushing this soap garnered was something else, even for me. Reviewers are simply astounded by it. “Dove left my skin dry after every shower,” wrote one reviewer. “I now swear by this bar of soap. It’s worth every penny. My skin feels more hydrated now than it ever has. Other soaps on the market don’t even compare.”
“This is literally the best soap I’ve ever used in my entire life and I am 45,” wrote another reviewer. “I will never use any other soap.”
I believe the hype. I’m now an avid user of this Palestinian olive oil soap myself and believe it merits every one of its hundreds of 5-star ratings. It’s rejuvenating and luxurious in the shower, and more importantly, it’s been a godsend for my parched, irritation-prone skin, especially since I’m often too lazy to put lotion on. It’s nourished my dry legs so much that I’ll probably start using it on my face in place of my regular cleanser, too.
Because it’s made entirely of virgin olive oil, the soap benefits from a self-draining soap holder to help it dry out between use. I do find that the soap gets mushier faster than my previous bar soaps did, but this actually doesn’t bother me at all: I believe it’s a result of the soap’s incredible, seemingly effortless moisturizing properties, where its nourishment seems to just sink into your skin. I’ll never go back.
Grab a pack of two olive oil soaps from Amazon now, or read on for Amazon reviewers’ experience:
“Please folks get from out under the rock, this soap is bar none the best soap ever. Gentle on your skin and lasts forever. It is simply the best.” — Michael
“This is literally the best soap I’ve ever used in my entire life and I am 45! It is so soft and silky and it leaves you that way even after you shower. Even before lotion. I am so impressed with this product. I will never use any other soap, and I plan to re-order as soon as I open my second bar. Which may take a while… This soap lasts forever! It’s not even halfway gone and I’ve been using it for over two months! Twice a day every shower.” — Bethany Shelby
“Dove soap use to be my go-to. The only problem was Dove left my skin dry after every shower. I’d have to apply lotion every time. I finally got fed up and decided to do some research. That research led me to this soap. With nothing to lose I took the small leap of faith and bought 2 bars. I can honestly say this, after my first shower I immediately noticed a difference! My skin didn’t feel as dry or itchy. After several uses I noticed I didn’t have to put lotion on every time after I took a shower! It was actually working. Helping my skin. I now swear by this bar of soap. It’s worth every penny. My skin feels more hydrated now than it ever has. Other soaps on the market don’t even compare. I’ll be a lifetime user, assuming they don’t charge anything or go out of business. Also, two bars of soap have lasted me almost 4 months! Do the math. If you’re on the fence about it. Take the leap like I did and feel the difference! I can truly say this is the best soap ever made, in my opinion.” — Austin
“This is absolutely the best soap I’ve ever used. Don’t look for a heavy lather like western soaps but trust me it’s working and getting you squeaky clean…literally. It’s unscented which is great. I have sensitive skin and since I’ve been using this my skin is moisturized but also my eczema has cleared up as well as the acne I get monthly never showed. Gone. I love it and will definitely continue to buy” — Dulce
“Incredible soap! Leaves my skin so hydrated and soft. I have super sensitive skin and this is so gentle on it, I have no negative reactions. Best soap ever!” — Sophia
“The cube shape and packaging are lovely! The soap is very nice quality, from very simple ingredients. It lathers nicely and rinses clean without drying out skin or any harsh artificial ingredients Or scents. Feels like a very high-quality traditional soap.” — M. Hoffman