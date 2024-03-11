Al Pacino's Off-Kilter Best Picture Announcement Sparks Confusion At Oscars

Al Pacino took an unusual approach by missing one key step before he named “Oppenheimer” as the Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards on Sunday.
The actor, who presented the last award at the ceremony, noted that “10 wonderful films” were up for the Oscar but didn’t name any of the nominated films as he skipped a typical practice for presenters.
“Only one will take the award for Best Picture and I have to go to the envelope for that and I will. Here it comes,” said Pacino as he opened his envelope and read from a card.
“And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’”
The flub sparked mixed reactions from social media users, who noted that both Pacino and those who worked on the Best Picture winner appeared confused.
“Al Pacino was like ‘who gave me this card? Why am I here?? What’s going on? OPPENHEIMER!,’” wrote @ayroned on X.
“the cast of Oppenheimer after hearing Al Pacino casually drop ’my eyes see Oppenheimer?,” wrote another user alongside a gif of Elizabeth Debicki’s reaction to her win at the SAG Awards in February.
Others praised Pacino’s unorthodox presentation, calling it the “perfect ending” to the award show.
You can check out that reaction and more below.