Al Pacino’s Child Support For His Baby With Noor Alfallah Is An Eye-Opener

Al Pacino must pay more than $30,000 a month in child support to Noor Alfallah for their recently born son Roman, Page Six reported Thursday.

The gossip section revealed other details of their arrangement after viewing the court documents.

The Oscar-winning “Scent of a Woman” star was also ordered to pay Alfallah $110,000 upfront apart from the monthly installments while providing $13,000 for a night nurse, coverage of medical bills not covered by insurance and a $15,000 annual deposit into an education fund.

Alfallah, 29, and Pacino, 83, will share legal custody, but Alfallah will have primary physical custody, Page Six noted.

Yet the two are “still together,” Pacino’s publicist told HuffPost on Friday. (He did not comment on the child support.) Alfallah, a producer, filed for custody in September, a few months after she and Pacino welcomed baby Roman in June. The “Godfather” star has three adult children from two previous relationships.