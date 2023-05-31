Al Pacino And Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting A Baby

Al Pacino is about to become a dad for the fourth time.
The Oscar-winning legend and girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting, TMZ reported with confirmation from the actor’s rep. Alfallah, an executive producer on Pacino’s upcoming indie movie “Billy Knight,” is eight months pregnant, sources told the entertainment site.
Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have been a couple since at least April 2022, but may have been together earlier in the pandemic, People reported.
Pacino has 22-year-old twins with actor Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant.
Alfallah was previously linked to Mick Jagger, Page Six noted.
Pacino’s pal Robert De Niro, 79 ― with whom he co-starred in “The Godfather Part II,” “Heat,” “Righteous Kill” and “The Irishman” ― recently had a baby girl with his partner, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen.