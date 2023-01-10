Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

Actor Al Pacino said Monday he had never performed before a more rapt theater audience than one night in Boston. Then he revealed the surprising reason why. (Watch the video below.)

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show” to promote the second season of “Hunters” on Prime Video, Pacino took viewers back to the 1970s when he appeared in “The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel,” for which he would later win a Tony.

Advertisement

Pacino said he felt “someone’s eyes riveted on me and that was the first time it ever happened to me. ... And I started doing the performance for that part of the audience.” The connection grew “overpowering,” he continued.

When the show ended, Pacino said, he was determined to see the eyes that kept seizing his attention from the corner.

“First thing I do, I go right to that corner and I see that there’s two seeing-eye dogs right in the audience.”

Host Jimmy Fallon doubled over with laughter.

“It was amazing to me,” the “Scent of a Woman” Oscar winner added. “And then I thought, that’s what theater is.”