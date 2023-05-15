Al Roker is home from the hospital, and gave his “Today” show colleagues an update on his health on Monday.

The journalist shared that he is feeling a little “stiff” after undergoing total knee replacement surgery for the second time in two years.

“This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision,” he said. “It was a replacement of a replacement ― so they had to take stuff out, put new stuff in ― so it was a bit of a bear.”

Roker thanked the doctors and staff who worked on him for being “terrific,” and told his co-workers that he’s been busy catching up on TV shows and just “hanging out” post-surgery.

For the Morning Boost, we’re checking in with Al! ☀️ @alroker calls into TODAY to give an update after his surgery: “It’s Monday and I’m home from the hospital, it’s just another day!” pic.twitter.com/1zVX2gC5Sn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2023

Roker has dealt with a series of health issues over the past few months. In November, he was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs, which later spread to his lungs. Doctors then discovered that Roker was bleeding internally.

He was eventually sent home, but a day after his release, Roker rushed back to the hospital “due to some complications.”

After weeks of rest and recuperation, Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, opened up about his terrifying ordeal in January.

Roberts said that her husband was a “very, very, very sick man” and was a “medical mystery for a couple of weeks.”