Al Roker Switched His Specs And Sent The Internet Into Overdrive

The "Today" co-host said he'd "never had a reaction" like it.

Al Roker this week debuted a brand new look — and folks online are thrilled.

The “Today” co-host swapped his black-rimmed spectacles for a snazzy blue pair. Viewers flooded his Instagram account with positive comments and Roker wrote he’d “never had a reaction” to changing his glasses like it.

His co-host Savannah Guthrie even posted: “Love em.”

Roker, 64, said his new glasses were made by Los Angeles-based artisanal company Dom Vetro, whose cheapest pairs retail for around $295.

Clearly, he’s also excited about his updated eyewear:

