Self-Isolating Al Roker Goes Guerrilla To Broadcast 'Today' Weather From His Kitchen

The weather forecast on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Today” came from a somewhat surprising location.

Longtime “Today” personality Al Roker used a makeshift tech setup to return to the airwaves from his kitchen following a hiatus from Monday’s episode after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

Roker, who has decided to isolate himself as a precaution, pointed to graphics on a laptop for the segment he filmed on his iPad.

Colleagues at NBC’s weather center and at their homes assisted in bringing the bit to air.

Check out the full clip here:

Craig and Al are out once again out of an abundance of caution after a colleague on our 3rd hour tested positive.



Right now, @alroker is doing the weather for us from his home! pic.twitter.com/jaTB87bFPk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

“Today” anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announced Monday that Roker and his fellow “3rd Hour Today” co-host Craig Melvin would be off-air after having contact with a staffer who tested positive for the virus, displaying mild symptoms.

Roker later revealed his plan to go live from his home with this video: