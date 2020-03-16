“Today” show fixtures Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who co-host “3rd Hour Today,” are taking a break from the show after one of their staffers tested positive for COVID-19, anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announced Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them,” Guthrie said, assuring viewers that “both are fine right now. They feel good.”

Kotb — who sat 6 feet from Guthrie while on set, in accordance with social-distancing guidelines — emphasized that point, saying: “Yeah, they said they feel great.”

“We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules,” Kotb said. “We hope and wish that they come back soon.”

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19.



Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, said an unnamed employee had “mild symptoms,” according to Today.com.

Guthrie and Kotb took over the third hour of the show, and Kotb said the unnamed staffer was “getting treatment.”

Melvin reassured fans on social media that he’s currently doing fine.

“Thinking about our friend and colleague,” he tweeted Monday. “Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”

Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we. https://t.co/SUOxmdLKPU — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) March 16, 2020

Roker also told fans he’s “feeling fine” and urged viewers to think “about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering.”

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19.



Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

“Today” did not indicate whether the show would go on during the coronavirus outbreak, but urged the third-hour editorial team to work from home Monday while the network identified anyone who may have had close contact with the infected staffer, according to Today.com.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” Oppenheim said.