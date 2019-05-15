Women Fight The Alabama Abortion Ban By Telling Their Own Powerful Abortion Stories

Women are telling their abortion stories in a powerful show of solidarity after the Alabama state Senate passed the country’s strictest abortion bill on Tuesday night.

Actress Busy Philipps asked her Twitter followers on Wednesday afternoon to share their abortion stories using the hashtag #YouKnowMe.

Actress Busy Philipps asked her Twitter followers on Wednesday afternoon to share their abortion stories using the hashtag #YouKnowMe.

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019

The Alabama legislation is an extreme anti-abortion measure that criminalizes the procedure in all cases, including rape and incest. The only exception is if the life of a pregnant woman is at risk.

The legislation passed the state Senate with a vote of 25 to 6 ― and all the votes in favor came from white male senators.

If signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey (R), performing an abortion procedure would become a felony offense punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Ivey has not publicly stated whether she will sign the bill into law. The law would go into effect within six months after the governor’s signature.

Philipps’ callout quickly went viral, with hundreds of people sharing their abortion stories. Their accounts portrayed a wide array of reasons women choose to get abortions, such as financial issues, being too young and even sexual assault and domestic violence.

“My daughter was 1 year old and I knew financially I couldn’t afford another baby,” one woman wrote. “It was the hardest, most painful and deeply personal decision I’ve made in my life. The government involving itself in such intensely private matters is ridiculous #YouKnowMe.”

Another woman shared her abortion story from 1966, before the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion in the U.S.

“#YouKnowMe. Back alley. Catheter and clothes [hanger]. I was 19, it was 1966. I didn’t die. But I could have,” Charla Garth wrote.

Scroll below to read more #YouKnowMe stories.

My son was 1. His father was physically abusive, almost killed me while pregnant with him. I couldnt go thru it again let alone put another unborn child at risk....I did it. And left his ass 20 yrs ago. My son is now 19 and graduates next month. #youknowme — Kharizma 💕💜 (@KharizmasWorld) May 15, 2019

I was 18, uneducated about birth control, and in an abusive relationship. And then I was 23 (on the pill) and my now husband had just admitted he was an alcoholic. Compromising his sobriety wasn’t an option. Both were decisions I have zero regrets about. #youknowme — Megan (@Megan_123455) May 15, 2019

In 2012 I had an abortion, I wasn't ready in any means to have a child I am 1 in 4 and #YouKnowMe. Post procedure I immediately cried, it was one of the hardest decisions to make but I would have not been able to grow the way I did the last 7 years if I didn't make that decision https://t.co/nZ6kTZVd6e — Nelini Stamp (@NelStamp) May 15, 2019

I had an abortion in my early 20s. I have zero regrets. Because I was able to exercise my right to choose then, I can provide a good life for my children now. #SorryNotSorry #YouKnowMe #RoeVWade https://t.co/bjQ1GGDfyZ — Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) May 15, 2019

I am here and able to mother my incredible daughter because of the health- and life-saving abortion I had when she was three years old. #YouKnowMe — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 15, 2019

I was 19 years old and in my second year of college. I knew I had degrees to finish.



I had an abortion.#YouKnowMe



I am a public school teacher in the Bronx.



My life of service and activism might not have been.



I’m grateful to have lived in New York and had access. — KatBrezler (@KatBrezler) May 15, 2019

My daughter was 1 year old and I knew financially I couldn't afford another baby. It was the hardest, most painful and deeply personal decision I've made in my life. The government involving itself in such intensely private matters is ridiculous #youknowme — Beyonce's Blackassness 👑✊🏽 (@melanatedgirl) May 15, 2019

#YouKnowMe

Back alley.

Catheter and clothes hangar.

I was 19, it was 1966.

I didn’t die.

But I could have. — Charla Garth. #ImpeachTrump (@cmg1947) May 15, 2019

Fucking hard for me to put this out but, the condom was removed without my consent - I was drunk and asked far too late - and the morning after pill didn't work. #youknowme and it's time I didn't feel so ashamed of this — 🌺Spring🌺 (@alltheseasons_) May 15, 2019

Someone you love has had an abortion. I am one of them. I was a teenager and not ready. We shouldn’t have to lay bare our very personal choices, yet, here we are. #youknowme https://t.co/pIF9nagYsA — Sarah Sophie Flicker (@sarahsophief) May 15, 2019

I was sixteen. I had been raped by a school volunteer. The fetus had caused internal bleeding and I was fifteen minutes from dying. I was a Sophomore in high school...dying because of the choice of one man. It was either me or the fetus that was going to die anyway. #youknowme — Jennifer N (@TheSaltWell) May 15, 2019