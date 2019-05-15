Alabama’s Abortion Bill Is Great News For White Supremacists

Many white supremacists subscribe to the bogus conspiracy theory that white people are going extinct due to immigration and falling birthrates among white women.

To them, the strict abortion bill that passed the Alabama Senate on Tuesday ― which aims to challenge a woman’s constitutional right to choose to end a pregnancy ― represents a huge victory in their effort to propagate the “white race.”

“Praise God,” wrote Gab founder Andrew Torba in a post on his social media site for white supremacists and neo-Nazis, just minutes after the bill passed.

“Great news for the future children of America I would say,” responded one Gab user. Another said, “It’s only fair that we make it illegal for whites only.”

The paranoid fear that white people are being replaced was encapsulated perfectly by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) ― one of America’s most prominent white supremacists ― when he tweeted in 2017, “Culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

King was echoing a view shared by white supremacists all over the world: The conspiracy theory of the “Great Replacement” holds that immigration by people of color into traditionally white-majority countries and falling birthrates among white women are pushing white people, specifically in the West, toward extinction.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

White extinction isn’t actually a thing, but it gives white supremacists like King a chance to play victim and claim oppression. To them, abortion and contraception are egregious, each a missed opportunity to turn the tide in their fantastical population war. As one Gab user put it on Wednesday, “There’s nothing worse than a woman who voluntarily sterilizes herself, even if temporarily, while pretending she’s fertile.” That user, known as Synaptic, complained that fertility rates among American women are “well below replacement levels.”

By contrast, any measure that would drive white women to churn out more babies is considered a win among white supremacists. And now one such measure is but a gubernatorial signature away from becoming law in Alabama.

To white supremacists (and many others), Alabama’s bill represents the beginning of the end for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion a woman’s constitutional right.

“Holy shit,” wrote a Gab user in response to Torba. “If they try to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court then Roe vs. Wade will be on the chopping block.”

Another replied: “Roe vs. Wade should have been on the chopping block years ago.”

Prominent white nationalists have long held that the answer to their stated problem ― namely, people of color within their country’s borders ― is to conceive more white babies. American white nationalist Ayla Stewart once reportedly called for a “white baby challenge,” which would have encouraged “white people to have children to combat demographic decline.” Canadian white nationalist Faith Goldy peddles almost exclusively in white replacement hysteria, calling on her fellow white people to fight back against black and Jewish “invaders,” in part, by having white children.

While some lamented that Alabama’s bill restricts abortions for everyone ― not just white people ― others argued that no one should worry about the fate of those additional white babies. At the end of the day, they said, American bigotry would find a way.

“White babies will be adopted,” one user said.