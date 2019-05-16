Women Of 'Late Night' Surrender Their Bodies In Scathing Abortion Law Bit

The female writers on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” gave men control of their bodies to make a comedic yet powerful point about Alabama’s strict new abortion law on Wednesday.

Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel and Ally Hord each had men to stand behind them and manipulate their arm movements as they discussed the measure, which effectively bans all abortion procedures in the state, including in cases of rape and incest.

“This is where our country is headed, so we figured we may as well get some practice,” Ruffin said. “It’s a scary time to be a woman.”

