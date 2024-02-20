Alabama Barker Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Claims, Declares She’s ‘Naturally Beautiful’

Alabama Barker is hitting back at rumors that she’s had plastic surgery and other cosmetic interventions.
Last week, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she appeared in a swimsuit and, later, soaked up some sunshine on the deck of a boat.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the photos had received more than 250,000 likes. Some of the comments, however, were surprisingly divisive, with several alleging that the 18-year-old had gone under the knife.
“This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now!” one person wrote.
That claim garnered a response from Barker herself.
“I really appreciate the love!” she wrote. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”
On Sunday, Barker seemingly doubled down on that sentiment by sharing a photo of herself flashing her derrière while posing in a thong.
“Jealous of myself when I look at the camera,” she quipped.
No stranger to online scrutiny, Barker has previously addressed getting lip fillers. In October, the aspiring musician tagged Los Angeles-based aesthetic practitioner Anush Movsesian in a TikTok video, along with the caption: “The best in LA, hands down.”
Previously, she’s urged her followers to refrain from making unnecessary comments about her appearance, revealing on TikTok last year that she lives with an autoimmune disease and thyroid condition that sometimes causes weight gain.
“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” she said. “So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”