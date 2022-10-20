Tennessee Volunteers Fan Says Video Shows Alabama Player 'Smacking' Her In The Head

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to smack an opposing team’s fan in the head following his team’s loss to Tennessee on Saturday, video shows.

The viral video, apparently from the Tennessee fan’s TikTok, shows crowds rushing onto the field after Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium, where the Volunteers beat Burton’s Crimson Tide 52-49. Fans took down goalposts celebrating Tennessee’s first victory over Alabama since 2006.

The video shows the fan walking around Burton as the player extends his arm and appears to slap her head. The woman immediately places both hands over the back of her head and turns around.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him,” says the caption. The fan, Emily Isaacs, confirmed she’s the person featured in the video in a conversation with OutKick.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the team was “aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday.”

“We are currently working to gather information,” Saban said in a statement.

Jermaine Burton smacking a girl in the head after the game pic.twitter.com/6DeqPYJ5WK — Legends of Lindsey Nelson (@VolCreatures) October 18, 2022

