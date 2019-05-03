Alabama Democrat: Donald Trump Jr.'s Mother 'Should Have Aborted Him'

An Alabama Democrat faced criticism this week after he described Donald Trump Jr. as “a very very good defense I have for abortion.”
State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) also claimed President Donald Trump’s eldest son was “evidently retarded” and “crazy.”
The controversy began Tuesday, when Rogers argued on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives against a bill that would criminalize almost all abortion. The bill passed the state House later that day.
“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said Tuesday. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, then you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or kill them later.”
Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday that Rogers’ comments were “stomach curling.”
Rogers fired back in an interview with WVTM 13, calling it “an honor” to be criticized by Trump Jr.
“That proves I’m right to make a scene about abortion. Him being born, that’s proof right there,” he said. “Him being born, that’s a very, very good defense I have for abortion.”
Rogers argued that Trump Jr.’s mother, Ivana Trump, “should have aborted him when he was born and he wouldn’t have made that stupid statement, right?”
“He’s evidently retarded. Uh, crazy. Donald Trump’s son, I know there’s something wrong with that boy,” Rogers said.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) condemned Rogers’ remarks.
“He does not speak for the people of Alabama and is in fact offending all Alabamians with his crude and reprehensible comments,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
Terry Lathan, who chairs the Alabama Republican Party, issued a statement demanding that Rogers retract or apologize for “his insensitive and cruel words.” She also called his remarks “sickening” on Twitter:
A spokesman for Trump Jr. described Rogers’ comments as “vile.”
On Thursday, Rogers defended his initial comments about abortion in an interview with Al.com.
“We’ve closed 13 rural hospitals in this state. Including Cooper Green. We have put hundreds of people in jail. Making it hard for you to get food stamps. In other words, if you’re on drug tests, you can’t get food stamps,” he said. “And then you’ve got at least two people a night dying in our Alabama prisons. It just doesn’t make sense. So why do you want to bring these people in the world and then deny them the right to process and live in Alabama?”
