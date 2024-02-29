PoliticsRepublican PartyState of the Unionkatie britt

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt To Give GOP's State Of The Union Response

The youngest Republican woman to ever serve in the Senate will make a generational argument to the nation following President Joe Biden's address.
Igor Bobic
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) will give the Republican Party’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

“The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center,” Britt, who at 42 is the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the Senate, said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn. At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren,” the senator added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot