Alabama Hopes To Expand Its Own 'Don't Say Gay' Bill To 12th Grade

A bill that would prohibit classroom discussions or instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation in Alabama public schools through 12th grade is headed to the Alabama House of Representatives.
The existing law bars discussions around gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools through fifth grade. This bill is hoping to expand that into 12th grade. The bill also prohibits teachers from displaying a pride flag or any pride decorations.
The bill will be voted on in the House after the House Education Policy Committee approved it.
Alabama Rep. Mack Butler (R), who sponsored the bill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday: “Hopefully, this will send the message that it’s inappropriate for the instructors, the teachers, to teach sexual orientation and gender identity.”
The bill is similar to other laws, nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” laws. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill into law that prohibits classroom instruction around gender and sexual orientation through third grade. Arkansas also prohibits classroom discussion around gender and sexual orientation before fifth grade. North Carolina, Iowa and Indiana also have similar laws.