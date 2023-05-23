Man Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Cameras In Bathroom Used By Children

An Alabama man was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material after a monthslong investigation that began when law enforcement was told about an alleged sexual assault of two boys in his home, authorities said.

Kenneth Hand, 57, was arrested on Friday and faces 11 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and two counts of voyeurism, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

According to authorities, the investigation began on Oct. 14, 2022, when deputies received information on the alleged sexual assault at Hunt’s home in Albertville, about 50 miles southeast of Huntsville.

Investigation reported that they found Hand had hidden cameras inside his home where “a minor child slept, and in the bathroom that was regularly used by minor children.”

On Oct. 7, after executing a search warrant, investigators recovered digital storage devices that forensics later revealed contained child sexual abuse material, including videos of young children in their underwear allegedly recorded from inside his home and at least 11 images of nude children under the age of 10, authorities said.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said in its news release that it had collected a large amount of data from the search and that it is still being processed.