Alabama Mayor Advocates For 'Killing' Of LGBTQ Community On Facebook

“That’s in a revolution,” he said. “That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

On Tuesday, Chambers posted an apology on Facebook, but local newspaper Daily Mountain Eagle reported that the mayor appears to have taken down his Facebook page containing the apology.

“I and I alone am responsible for the comment that was made,” Chambers wrote according to the screenshot below.

Continuing, he then attempted to defend himself.

“Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anybody should be kill. I am truly sorry that I have embarrassed our City, I love this City and while in office I have done everything in my power to make this a better place for our families.”