Murder Suspect And Prison Official Disappear On Way To Courthouse

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.

This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP

White left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related.