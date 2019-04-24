Sheriff's Deputy On Leave After Anti-LGBTQ, Pro-Trump Comment On Gay Teen's Death

An Alabama sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after leaving a homophobic comment on a local media outlet’s report about the death of a gay teen.

Nigel Shelby of Huntsville, Alabama died by suicide on April 18. The 15-year-old had come out to his mother as gay two years ago and had suffered depression after being subjected to anti-LGBTQ bullying at Huntsville High School, according to The Washington Post.

“He was outgoing, he was always full of joy, full of light, he was always singing, always dancing. He wanted to be a performer,” Nigel’s mother, Camika Shelby, told local news outlet WAFF-TV.

Though she acknowledged that her son had expressed his struggles with self-esteem, she said he gave no indication he was planning to take his own life.

“I’m still shocked that my baby’s not here anymore,” she added.

News of Nigel’s death prompted an outpouring of condolences from a number of LGBTQ rights groups, including the Human Rights Campaign.

The tragic loss of Nigel Shelby reinforces the urgent need to support Black and African American LGBTQ youth.



In building a world where these youth can thrive, we must dismantle the barriers that deprive them of equal opportunities, dignity & respect. https://t.co/rRVhQsornj — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 24, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, also offered sympathy to the family on Twitter.

My heart breaks for Nigel and his family. We have to build a world where LGBTQ kids feel loved and affirmed in their identities. We honor Nigel by fighting for such a world every day. https://t.co/Wf8p3Sghjd — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 24, 2019

As did Justin Bieber, who urged fans to “stop the hatred please” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

But the local officer, identified by NBC as Madison County Deputy Jeff Graves, had a different ― and much uglier ― perspective. Commenting on a WZDX-TV Facebook post about Nigel’s death, Graves said he was “seriously offended” by the LGBTQ rights movement.

“Liberty Guns Bible Trump BBQ That’s my kind of LGBTQ movement,” he added in the comment, which appears to have since been deleted.

By Tuesday, the Madison County sheriff’s office posted a note on Facebook saying that the “involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome” of an internal investigation.

In the same post, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner expressed his condolences to Nigel’s family and friends, noting, “Bullying of any group or person in or outside of schools is unacceptable, and I welcome any and all efforts to raise awareness to bullying and bring bullying to a stop.”