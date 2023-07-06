Alabama Reporter Gets Caught In 'One Heck Of A Surprise' Amid 'Breaking News' Scene

An Alabama TV reporter got the scoop of a lifetime when she found her now-fiancé kneeling for a marriage proposal behind her while she was on the job.

Valerie Bell, a reporter for Birmingham’s ABC affiliate WBMA, arrived at a scene in response to reports of a vehicle driven into water as she spoke to officials with the Pell City Police Department.

Video captured by the station’s chief photographer Bill Castle shows the moment that Blake Bjornson, a firefighter who is friends with officials in the police department, knelt behind her with a ring box in hand.

“So do you mind if I take some notes?” Bell asked an officer at the scene.

“Uh, sure, yeah, but before you take some notes, I think you gon’ like to see one thing right behind you,” the officer said as he pointed toward Bjornson.

“Oh, my God,” said Bell before expressing her shock over the setup.

Bjornson, who said in his proposal that Bell was the greatest thing to ever happen to him, soon got a yes from his now-fiancée.

Bell, in a tweet, wrote that the proposal was “one heck of a surprise.”

“Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I’m the most lucky girl #BecomingBjornson,” wrote Bell.

How it all went down… 💍 Here I was, thinking I was going to breaking news @abc3340, but little did I know, it was all part of a massive collaborative plan to pull off one heck of a surprise. Can’t wait to spend forever with you. I’m the most lucky girl. #BecomingBjornson pic.twitter.com/Md0P5yShxx — Valerie Bell (@ValerieBellTV) July 1, 2023