Few college programs have had as much success or produced as many star players in the NFL as Alabama.
Amazingly, there is still something no player who ended his college career playing for the Crimson Tide has done: score a point in a Super Bowl.
That won’t change this year with neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers having a former Alabama player on the active roster.
Players from 143 colleges have scored a point in a Super Bowl with Miami players leading the way with 84, followed by Florida (82 points), Penn State (81) and Notre Dame and California (66 each).
Even the Coast Guard Academy has gotten into the act with an extra point by Washington’s Curt Knight in a 14-7 loss in Super Bowl 7.
The streak for the program with a record 12 Associated Press titles and the most NFL players (68) this season nearly ended a year ago when DeVonta Smith caught a 45-yard pass for Philadelphia before being ruled out at the 2.
That pass was thrown by Jalen Hurts, who began his college career at Alabama but entered the NFL out of Oklahoma. Hurts scored 20 points in that game with three TD runs and a 2-point conversion run.
Alabama has had Super Bowl success at quarterback with the first three MVPs being Crimson Tide products, along with Super Bowl 11 winner Ken Stabler.
Bart Starr threw two TD passes for Green Bay against Kansas City in Super Bowl 1 and added another the following year against the Raiders. But the NFL credits points to the player who catches a TD pass not the thrower.
Joe Namath won MVP for the Jets in Super Bowl 3 against the Colts without scoring or throwing for a TD. Stabler had one TD pass in his win for Oakland against Minnesota.