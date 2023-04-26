What's Hot

U.S. NewsGun Violencemass shootingsAlabama

Alabama Judge: No Bond For Suspects In Sweet 16 Shooting

A judge on Wednesday ordered the suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with the shooting that killed four in Alabama.
AP
Candles with the names of the four young people killed in a shooting and teddy bears dressed in graduation caps sit outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, Alabama investigators announced Wednesday.
AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered the three adult suspects to be jailed without bond as they await trial on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four in Alabama.

District Judge Clayton Turner ordered Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn; Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, also of Auburn, to be held without bond. Court records were not immediately available for the three juvenile defendants in the case.

The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four and injured 32 people.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, a state investigator described a bloody and chaotic crime scene in the aftermath of the shooting. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jess Thornton testified that 89 bullet casings were found and there was “blood everywhere” at the dance studio that hosted a teen’s Sweet 16 birthday party.

Two Dadeville High School seniors, Phil Dowdell, 18, and Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, were killed. Also killed were Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23.

