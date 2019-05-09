Alabama Senate Delays Vote On What Could Become Nation's Strictest Abortion Law [UPDATE]

The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Terri Collins (R), previously said the goal of the legislation is to trigger a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that ensured a woman’s right to an abortion.

The court’s conservative majority under President Donald Trump has sparked fears that the justices could overturn that decision.

Numerous states with GOP-dominated legislatures have passed abortion restrictions in recent years.

In 2019 alone, state lawmakers have introduced more than 250 abortion restriction bills so far, according to a March report from Planned Parenthood and the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization.

However, many previous bills have been blocked by federal judges.

On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into a law a so-called “heartbeat” abortion bill, banning abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, when some say a fetal heartbeat can be detected — but when many women do not even know they are pregnant.

A federal judge blocked a similar bill in Kentucky earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.