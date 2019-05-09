Alabama Senate Delays Vote On What Could Become Nation's Strictest Abortion Law [UPDATE]

After initially appearing to pass the bill, Alabama state senators on Thursday postponed a vote on what could become the nation’s strictest abortion ban.
The chamber erupted into protest after some Republicans hastily tried to remove exemptions for rape and incest, according to local news reports.
The Human Life Protection Act would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The act would be punishable by at least 10 years in prison.
The state House passed the bill last week. The version passed in the House did not include exceptions for rape or incest, only permitting abortions if the pregnant woman’s life would be in danger.
The Senate version of the bill included an amendment with exceptions for rape and incest. Republican legislators attempted to remove those exemptions at the last minute on Thursday, which led to the abrupt postponement of the vote.
Gov. Kay Ivey (R) has not made it clear whether she would sign the bill into law.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Terri Collins (R), previously said the goal of the legislation is to trigger a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that ensured a woman’s right to an abortion.
The court’s conservative majority under President Donald Trump has sparked fears that the justices could overturn that decision.
Numerous states with GOP-dominated legislatures have passed abortion restrictions in recent years.
In 2019 alone, state lawmakers have introduced more than 250 abortion restriction bills so far, according to a March report from Planned Parenthood and the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization.
However, many previous bills have been blocked by federal judges.
On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into a law a so-called “heartbeat” abortion bill, banning abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, when some say a fetal heartbeat can be detected — but when many women do not even know they are pregnant.
A federal judge blocked a similar bill in Kentucky earlier this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.