Alabama Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Woman Whose Fetus Died During Shooting

A district attorney in Alabama has dropped all of the charges against Marshae Jones, who was charged with manslaughter after she was shot during an altercation, causing her fetus to die in utero.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington dismissed the case against Jones on Wednesday, according to ABC 33/40 News and The Associated Press.

A grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge. Jones was 5 months pregnant when she fought with another woman and was shot in the stomach.

A grand jury in Jefferson County indicted Jones, 28, last week on a manslaughter charge. It claimed she was at fault for provoking the fight in December, while she was five months pregnant.

During the confrontation, which was reportedly over the father of the fetus, Ebony Jemison, 23, shot Jones in the stomach. Jemison was charged with manslaughter, but the grand jury declined to indict her after investigators said she acted in self-defense, according to AP.

Jones’ attorneys filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Her attorneys said Wednesday in a statement that the case was “neither reasonable nor just.”

“The District Attorney’s decision will help Marshae continue to heal from this

tragic event and work to rebuild her life in a positive and productive way,” Jones’ attorneys said. “With the dismissal of charges, the community of support that surrounded Marshae can now channel its immense passion and energy toward ensuring that what happened to Marshae won’t ever happen again.”

