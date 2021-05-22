Yoga Is No Longer Illegal In Alabama Public Schools, But Saying 'Namaste' Still Is

After a nearly 30-year fight, it’s finally legal for students to practice yoga in Alabama’s public schools.

But it’s still forbidden for them to utter the traditional Sanskrit salutation “namaste.” Nor is meditation — or the sound “om” — allowed.

“Chanting, mantras, mudras, use of mandalas, induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, and namaste greetings shall be expressly prohibited,” states the new measure that was signed into law Thursday by GOP Gov. Kay Ivey.

The law, which goes into effect in August, also requires that English names be used for all poses and exercises. And to practice yoga at school students will need a parent’s permission slip saying they understand it’s linked to Hinduism.

The state banned yoga in 1993 after a massive battle against it by conservative Christians who claimed it was a gateway to conversion to Hinduism. Some of the same overheated rhetoric was lobbed at the new measure, but failed to block it.

Inbox: Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill allowing K-12 schools to offer yoga as an elective. Thus do we close the book on one of the stupidest moral panics in Alabama history, which is really saying a lot. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/wnzcTYFyKp — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) May 20, 2021

Gobsmacked critics blasted the “hopelessly stupid” legislation.

Republicans love to claim that liberals want to ban free speech on college campuses. Yet, here they are, banning actual words... and SOUNDS in schools in Alabama. https://t.co/nEvOktDBvc — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) May 21, 2021

Alabama's hopelessly stupid Yoga legislation gives us a candid preview of what's in store for the whole country if the Troglodytes succeed in establishing their racist corporate theocracy. — Nerzog (@Nerzog999) May 21, 2021

Alabama, USA, lifts a 3 decade ban on yoga in public schools from 1st August BUT:



• Teachers can't say Namaste

• No sanskrit names for poses

• Sound of 'Om' not allowed

• Chanting not allowed



The country that often gives the world lectures on secularism and democracy. pic.twitter.com/KFciCq0OKh — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) May 22, 2021

Alabama undid its cancellation of yoga, but tried to keep cancellation of Hinduism, which violates the Alabama Constitution. https://t.co/PWryT5oAQ7 — Millard Fillmore White House Library (@FillmoreWhite) May 22, 2021