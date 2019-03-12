The New 'Aladdin' Trailer Is Here, This Time With Singing

Don’t dare close your eyes ― even if you want to ― because, no, you didn’t hallucinate Will Smith in full-blue genie mode during some Disney-tinged nightmare.

The first full-length trailer of the live-action remake of “Aladdin” arrived on Tuesday, and it lets the genie fully out of the lamp, singing, dancing and giving princely makeovers in three wishes or fewer.

We’ve already seen peeks at Disney’s new adaptation of its animated classic, but this is the most compelling reason yet to get excited about the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

In the trailer, a-still-not-shirtless Aladdin (Mena Massoud) parkours through the streets of Agrabah, a confusingly suave Jafar (Marwan Kenzari) plays mind games with the street urchin, Jasmine (Naomi Scott), unfortunately, mostly just stands there, and the genie indeed looks like the “muscular 1970s dad” that Ritchie has said he was aiming for.

And, since music has become an integral part of the legacy of “Aladdin, we’re happy to report that the trailer features snippets of songs like “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World,” complete with a chills-inducing magic carpet ride sequence.