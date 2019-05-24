Will Smith Casts A Spell With Crosswalk Performance Of 'Aladdin'

James Corden was granted his wish of a leading role in this street performance of “Aladdin.”

Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud ― stars of the live-action remake of Disney’s movie, which opens in theaters Friday — joined the host of “The Late Late Show” to sing various numbers from the film in front of cars stopped at a red light.

The premise of Corden’s latest “Crosswalk the Musical” comedy bit centered around Smith stealing his thunder and relegating him to the role of Abu.

But Smith turned Corden’s frown upside down with an inspiring pep talk — leading to a rousing and emotional finale.

Check out the clip here: