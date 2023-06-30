Hollywood Stars Celebrate Alan Arkin's Career With Twitter Tributes

Hollywood is taking Alan Arkin’s death very hard.
After the Oscar-winning actor’s death at age 89 was announced Friday, his colleagues, admirers and others took to Twitter to pay tribute.
I love this man so much. The favorite of all my movie dads and so brilliant,— natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) June 30, 2023
inspiring and kind for so long. ♥️♥️ https://t.co/IK44X85oDQ
Alan Arkin - legendary in every aspect and any genre. His range was and is... beyond! Truly one of a kind. #ripAlanArkin— Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 30, 2023
Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023
#ripAlanArkin Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And on the few occasions I was in his presence, a kind and generous soul. I learned so much from watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless. May he rest well.— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2023
This one hurts—losing Alan. After appearing on The Muppet Show we became affectionate pen-pals. An extraordinary, undefinable talent & unique human-being-mensch. Alan would hate maudlin things being said about him.Okay, Alan. I'll stop. But if you don't hear from me, I blame you— Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) June 30, 2023
A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him - and getting a laugh out of him - is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023
No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir. https://t.co/9KGqjVjRVp— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 30, 2023
Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts. https://t.co/s7qyVpNjGe— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2023
Alan Arkin was so talented with astounding range. He could do it all and he did. And brilliantly. Watching him over the years taught me so much about acting. Talent like this is rare indeed.— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 30, 2023
Rest in Peace Alan Arkin.
When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny one. I'd answer "Which kind is Alan Arkin?" and that shut them up.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2023
The great Alan Arkin has passed at 89!— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 30, 2023
He made acting look EASY & always seemed like he was having a ball.#alanarkin 🎭❤️🎭 pic.twitter.com/cVeFTkT2oN
I know we all die but some how I thought he’d live forever . RIP Mr. Alan Arkin https://t.co/SDJEXsfPqg— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 30, 2023
“ At one point, Alan Arkin requested to do a last-minute rewrite of a scene, which made a handful of studio execs mighty uncomfortable. According to Cusack, he assured them, saying "Don't worry. That's Alan Arkin. Anything he's gonna do is gonna make this thing even better “… pic.twitter.com/kad9gNz24R— John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2023
So sad to hear about Alan Arkin. A brilliant actor who was a thrill to work with and a thrill to watch work.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2023