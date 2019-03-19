The New Jersey referee who was criticized for forcing a black teenager to cut his dreadlocks for a wrestling match is apparently planning to file a lawsuit alleging character defamation and emotional distress related to the incident.

The referee, Alan Maloney, sent a tort claim notice earlier this month to a dozen potential defendants, including the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and Buena School District officials, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. A tort claim notice is not a lawsuit; instead, it informs a public entity that a person believes they have a reason to file a lawsuit against it.

Maloney alleged in his March 6 notice that he has suffered $100,000 in damages after making Andrew Johnson, a wrestler at Buena Regional High School, choose between cutting his dreadlocks or forfeiting his match on Dec. 19, 2018. Buena officials said soon after the incident that Maloney would no longer work with the school district. The NJSIAA also barred him from officiating any matches, pending results from its own investigation and a probe by the state Division of Civil Rights.

Buena School District Superintendent David Cappuccio Jr. declined to comment to HuffPost for legal reasons.

A video of the dreadlock-cutting went viral online soon after it happened, with Johnson visibly upset when an athletic trainer used scissors to cut his hair off. The footage showed Johnson winning the match but still distressed, sparking conversations about the trauma black people experience over the racist policing of their hair.

Maloney, who is white, faced condemnation on social media and from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), film director Ava DuVernay and Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs.

Dear @DrLRepollet, Please return the call I left w/ your office or DM for my direct dial. I am a filmmaker w/ questions re: school personnel under your supervision. I’ve left a dozen messages w/ various administrators this morning. I hope you’ll be the one to answer. Ava DuVernay — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 21, 2018

The incident was referred to the state attorney general’s office to investigate whether Maloney had acted appropriately. Maloney’s claim notice, obtained by the Inquirer, defends his actions during that match, which included telling Johnson he was not allowed to wrestle without a hair covering.

“Mr. Maloney properly performed his duties as the referee and fairly applied the rules governing a wrestling match,” the notice stated, according to the newspaper.

Maloney has been accused of racism before. In 2016, the referee made headlines after reportedly using a racial slur against a black referee. He later said he didn’t remember saying the word.

Maloney’s attorney, Ralph Paolone, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Johnson’s attorney, Dominic Speziali, did not immediately respond either, but told the New York Daily News that “the extent referee Alan Maloney plans to ever file a claim as a victim in this incident is outright absurd.”

Ref Alan Maloney presents claim of emotional distress, defamation & lost income, puts potential defts Buena School District, Buena Borough, NJ Atty General, Dept of Ed., NJSIAA, Atl. County, & County Clerk (deeds/elections) on notice.



Absurd.https://t.co/izoehsuC0i https://t.co/zhfz99ghUS — Dominic A. Speziali (@DomSpezialiEsq) March 19, 2019