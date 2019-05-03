'Jagged Little Pill' Musical's Take On 'You Learn' Drops Ahead Of Broadway Debut

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” won Album of the Year over two decades ago.

The “Jagged Little Pill” musical, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning album of the same name, is heading to Broadway. But fans of the album can now listen to the show’s new version of the hit song “You Learn” from anywhere.

The musical’s Twitter account posted the new rendition of “You Learn” on Friday, according to People. The song is performed by the “Jagged Little Pill” cast at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the show had its world premiere last year.

Inspired by the “themes and emotions” of Morissette’s 1995 album, the musical centers around a family’s struggle to choose between maintaining the status quo or “facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them,” according to a description on the show’s website.

The musical will begin performances at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 3, with an official opening night set for Dec. 5, organizers announced on Friday.

Oh, I... recommend rocking out to this brand-new version of “You Learn” performed by our WORLD PREMIERE cast from @americanrep as you countdown to our fan-first presale Monday! 🎶 Your early access is at https://t.co/hZumflbUrG #JaggedLittleBroadway pic.twitter.com/IFDeViq5RZ — Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) May 3, 2019

Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album earned multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year. It’s also widely recognized for breakout songs such as “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic” and “Hand in My Pocket.”

The musical “Jagged Little Pill” is directed by Diane Paulus, with lyrics by Morissette and music by Morissette and her producing partner Glen Ballard. The show’s original story is by Diablo Cody, choreographed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and with music supervision by Tom Kitt.

“This process, and what this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me,” Morissette said in a January statement about the musical, according to Deadline.