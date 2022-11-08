Alanis Morissette Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Over 'Anti-Woman Sentiment'

There was no shortage of star power this weekend at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, which celebrated an array of era-defining musicians like Duran Duran, Eminem and Dolly Parton.

One artist who was not in attendance, however, was Alanis Morissette. The singer-songwriter had reportedly rehearsed a rendition of Carly Simon’s 1971 classic “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo last week.

Advertisement

But at Saturday’s ceremony, Rodrigo performed the song as a solo in honor of Simon, a 2022 Rock Hall inductee. Naturally, media outlets began to speculate as to why Morissette failed to appear at the last minute.

On Monday, Morissette addressed her reasons for canceling in a strongly worded post to her Instagram Stories. Though the seven-time Grammy winner had high praise for Rodrigo and other female artists who were present at the fête, she suggested the Rock Hall’s “disrespect for the feminine” prompted her decision to back out.

Alanis Morissette says she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame performance because of sexism and disrespect among production team.



Morissette was supposed to perform “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo in tribute to Rock Hall inductee Carly Simon. pic.twitter.com/okUH0VkIms — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2022

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she wrote. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with.”

Advertisement

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” she continued, clarifying that she’s “had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life.”

HuffPost reached out to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame representative for comment on Morissette’s accusations, but did not immediately hear back.

Sara Bareilles accepted the induction honor on behalf of Simon, who did not attend the Los Angeles ceremony due to the recent deaths of her sisters, Joanna and Lucy. According to Rolling Stone, Bareilles later took the stage to perform Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better,” from the 1977 James Bond film, “The Spy Who Loved Me.”