Alanis Morissette Sings With Daughter Onyx On 'The Tonight Show'

Alanis Morissette just came out with her first studio album in eight years ― but she wasn’t about to let a national television gig get in the way of family bonding.

The “You Oughta Know” singer held her 4-year-old daughter, Onyx, as she performed her new song “Ablaze” on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. (See the video below.)

In a few show-stealing moments, Onyx hit her mom with the headphones, covered her mouth and asked questions about the lyrics. The smiling Morissette patiently answered and continued on with the show.

As one YouTuber noted, it was the perfect take-your-child-to-work day ― at home.

The song happens to be about Morissette’s hopes for her three children.

“To my girl, all your innocence and fire,” Morissette sang. “When you reach out, I am here, hell or high water. This nest is never going away. My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.”

“Did you say ‘family’?” Onyx asked at one point. “I did say family,” her mom confirmed.

Morissette’s album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” dropped Friday.

