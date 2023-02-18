What's Hot

Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Speaks Up About Fatherless Childhood

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

Clinic To Open Near Ohio Derailment As Health Worries Linger

MSNBC Host Rips Tucker Carlson And Fox News: They're Calling 'Viewers Idiots'

Fox News Hosts Pushed Election Lies To Improve Ratings, Court Docs Allege

Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

Opinion: How The Melding Of American Politics And Reality TV Broke Our Moral Compass

Chinese Billionaire Banker Goes Missing During Ominous Government Crackdown On Tech

Rick Scott Backtracks On ‘Rescue America’ Plan After Social Security, Medicare Criticism

Company Employed At Least 102 Kids In U.S. Meatpacking Plants, Investigators Find

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Medieval Times Scrambles To Fly In Knights From Other Castles Amid Strike

U.S. NewsAlaska

1 Dead In Collapse Of Alaska Building Housing CrossFit Gym

The collapse in Anchorage briefly trapped two other people, including one who communicated with firefighters before being freed and taken to hospital.
AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A building collapse in Alaska Friday evening killed one person and briefly trapped two others, including a victim who communicated with firefighters before being freed and transported to a hospital, officials said.

The Anchorage Fire Department confirmed the death of one victim after a building housing the Turnagain CrossFit gym collapsed, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson tweeted that the fire department and the Anchorage Police Department responded to reports of the building collapse at 5:25 p.m.

Fire department Assistant Chief Brian Partch said more than 10 people were inside when the building collapsed and three were trapped in the structure east of Old Seward Highway, the newspaper reported.

Firefighters located and were able to speak to one person while working for about an hour to cut away debris. The victim was then removed and transported to a hospital, officials said.

“We had our search and rescue crews jump in and they started shoring up the building to make it safe for the rescuers and to protect the individual who was trapped in the building,” Partch said.

Fire department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said another person escaped the building without assistance and was treated at the scene by first responders.

Partch said first responders were working with Municipality of Anchorage engineers and others to stabilize the building debris to recover the deceased victim, who was not immediately identified.

The cause of the collapse was unclear and would be investigated by inspectors and structural engineers, Boyd said, noting that initial speculation was the weight of snow on the building was a contributing factor.

About a third of the building experienced significant structural damage and officials were concerned other areas may be impacted.

“With one area of failure, we’re concerned about other areas of failure,” Boyd said.

People were evacuated from businesses in parts of the building beyond the gym and engineers will determine when it is safe to return, possibly within 48 hours, Boyd said.

Bronson thanked the fire and police departments for their “incredible response” and professionalism and said he and his wife were praying for the loved ones of the deceased victim.

“Our hearts go out to the family & friends of the person whose life was lost,” Bronson said in a tweet.

Related

Alaska
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community