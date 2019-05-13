At least five people were killed and several others hospitalized after two floatplanes carrying cruise passengers collided in midair near the Alaskan town of Ketchikan on Monday.

Princess Cruises confirmed to NBC News that four cruise passengers and one pilot had been killed in the accident. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the crash, four of whom were reported to be in critical or serious condition. The cruise company said one passenger had not been accounted for.

#breaking: Princess Cruises says 5 people are dead, including 4 Royal Princess guests and pilot after Taquan float plane crashed about 8 nautical miles from Ketchikan, Alaska. The plane was flying a shore excursion sold through Princess Cruises.



Princess Cruises Statement below. pic.twitter.com/CTssjYrJIA — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 14, 2019

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the two aircraft ― one a Beaver type and the other an Otter type floatplane — collided under unknown circumstances, USA Today reported.

All five people aboard the Beaver plane were killed, the outlet said.

Princess Cruises told NBC that the planes had been carrying cruisegoers on a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Vancouver, Canada. The passengers had been taking a so-called flightseeing tour when the accident occurred at around 1 p.m. local time.

“We are incredibly distressed by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with those onboard the planes and their families,” the cruise company said in a statement. “Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved.”

