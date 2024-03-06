Alaska Republican Primary Results: Live Updates

PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsAlaska

Alaska held its Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, while Democrats will vote in their primary on April 6.
Alaska Republicans cast their votes Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary election.

Alaska is among 15 states — as well as one territory, American Samoa — that held presidential primaries on Super Tuesday. Alaska is unique among them in that it only held its Republican primary on March 5 — the Democratic primary is set for April 6.

Three candidates were set to appear on ballots in Alaska: former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who has already dropped out and endorsed Trump. Many top Republicans, including Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, also endorsed the former president.

All polls across the state were set to close by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the Alaska Republican primary below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.

