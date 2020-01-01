World’s Luckiest Man Somehow Manages To Avoid SUV Skidding Off Icy Road

A tow truck driver working on a disabled vehicle was nearly wiped out as a passing SUV skidded across an icy road in Alaska last week.

Footage from the scene, shared online by the Anchorage Police Department, shows the SUV appear to come within inches of the tow truck driver as he bends down to fix the vehicle.

“Had any variable been slightly different, this could’ve been a very tragic day,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “We’re grateful nobody was hurt.”

The close call took place on Seward Highway on Christmas.

“It’s winter,” the department wrote. “Please slow down.”