Murderer Deemed Unlikely To Hurt Again Because Of Age Is Convicted In 2nd Killing

A 77-year-old convicted murderer, whom a judge once deemed to be too old to hurt someone again, has been convicted of fatally stabbing another woman.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Albert Flick in the July 15, 2018, murder of Kimberly Dobbie, 48, outside a laundromat in Lewiston, Maine.

Dobbie’s twin 11-year-old sons were nearby and witnessed their mother’s violent death, which prosecutors said occurred after Flick had obsessed over the single mother to the point of stalking.

“The obsession became if I can’t have her, I will kill her and that’s exactly what he did,” Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis told the jury, according to Portland station WCSH-TV.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Albert Flick, 77, was convicted of stabbing a single mother to death last year. It was his second killing and followed a judge declaring he was no longer a threat because of his age.

The attack followed a series of other violent incidents involving Flick and women over nearly four decades as well as a judge arguing against giving him a longer prison sentence, eight years before his latest attack, because of his age.

In 1979, he was first sentenced to 25 years in prison for stabbing his estranged wife to death in front of her daughter from an earlier marriage.

After his release, he was convicted of assaulting another woman in 2010. A prosecutor recommended that he serve eight years behind bars but the judge agreed to four, stating Flick’s old age ― Flick then being in his late 60s ― hindered his ability to hurt anyone again.

“At some point, Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct,” Maine Superior Court Justice Robert E. Crowley said at the time, according to the Portland Press Herald, “and incarceration beyond the time he ages out doesn’t seem to me to make good sense from a criminological or fiscal perspective.”

After Flick’s release from prison in 2014 he moved to Lewiston where he eventually met Dobbie, who was living in a homeless shelter with her two sons, and became infatuated with her, prosecutors said.

Kimberly Dobbie, 48, was preparing to move from a shelter into an apartment with her two sons when she was fatally stabbed by Flick.

Katharyn Cormier, who lived at the same shelter as Dobbie, recalled Flick offering to buy her two young sons healthy lunches that she couldn’t afford.

“She was just plain out of money,” Cormier told The New York Times, “and any mother’s going to accept that.”

A Facebook page appearing to have belonged to Dobbie showcases a number of photos of her and her two sons, showing them celebrating birthdays, visiting a pumpkin patch and dressed for Holloween. She proudly wrote that her two sons were “turning into fine young men.”

But Flick’s apparent kindness toward her turned sinister, with him relentlessly following her around and ignoring her requests to leave her alone, prosecutors said.

Just before the attack, Dobbie had secured an apartment for herself and her sons. She was killed the day before she planned to move, the Times reported.

Flick, so upset about her moving away, turned to violence to stop her from leaving him, Ellis told the court.

Flick faces 25 years to life in prison. He’s scheduled to face sentencing on Aug. 9. Prosecutors said they will seek a life sentence; Maine does not allow the death penalty.

Dobbie’s children are living with their grandparents in Massachusetts, WCSH reported.