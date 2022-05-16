Albert Pujols Pitches For The First Time And Hopefully The Last

Albert Pujols will likely be entering the Hall of Fame on the strength of his bat, not his arm.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger made that abundantly clear Sunday while pitching for the first time in his Major League Baseball career during a lopsided victory over the San Francisco Giants. (Watch the videos below.)

Pujols took the mound in the ninth inning. He surrendered a three-run home run to Luis Gonzalez and a solo blast to Joey Bart. But even throwing meat, he still got the last three outs to finish the Cards’ 15-6 win at home.

The 22-year veteran, who is likely in his last season, now has a 36 ERA to go with his Cooperstown-worthy 681 home runs and 3,312 hits.

“A dream come true to say that I did it,” Pujols said. “It was fun. It wasn’t fun giving up two bombs. I think the fans had a good time. I’m sure the guys that took me deep did, too.”

Here are other highlights from his outing.

Evan Longoria asked for the ball after getting a hit off of Albert Pujols 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lnVb89AqlJ — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2022

It's never too late to try something new! pic.twitter.com/Q9HmOGEnGJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2022

Not a bad way to win the series! pic.twitter.com/q0l965QHNj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 16, 2022