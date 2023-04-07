“Mema taught me to use this since the very first time I wore makeup. I tried others that came as free gifts, but none were even in the same league as Albolene. After the third time of trying others I started giving [them] away. No need to even bother with anything else when I already had the best. Did I mention I wear nothing but expensive waterproof mascara and all 24 hour makeup? Albolene turns it to liquid and melts it away.” — Ms. Molly

“This stuff is perfect for me! My skin is just parched all the time, and it’s also very sensitive. Who would’ve thought such an inexpensive product would be exactly what my face was waiting for all its life! I only need a little bit to cover my whole face and neck, and then I very gently wipe it off with a fleece baby washcloth. After, I either just leave it at that, or if I’m taking a shower I will lightly rinse with water just because it’s there; you do not have to rinse if you don’t want to. I’m always left with a lovely feeling soft face that isn’t tight or raw. I normally use it for everyday cleansing, but I have used it to remove makeup and it’s great for that as well. I love this Albolene stuff!” — Molls

“Every night I use this to take off my water resistant sunscreen. I wipe it off using a very soft cloth meant for babies. I have sensitive, reactive skin but have NEVER had a poor reaction to Albolene. It removes my sunscreen perfectly and then afterwards I go in with my usual cleanser (Dove Sensitive bar soap). I am 30 but people never guess that I’m over 22 years of age. I credit that to me using simple skincare products that do not strip or irritate the skin. I am an actress and would recommend this product to anyone who wants healthy, clear skin.” — Begum

“My mother, myself and now my daughter have been using Albolene for years. It’s not like petroleum jelly, all thick and sticky. There is no scent thank goodness, so anyone can use it without problems. My mother has barely a wrinkle, even in her old age. You can use Albolene for everything: makeup remover, skin care (it cleans, moisturizes, softens) and even split ends. I always take what’s left on my hands then grab onto the ends of my hair.” — Donita