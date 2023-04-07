HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Innovation is always welcome in the beauty sphere, but sometimes the product formulations of bygone eras remind us that classics have staying power for a reason. A prime example: Albolene, a moisturizing cleanser you may have found nestled next to the Pond’s cold cream and Dickinson’s witch hazel in your grandmother’s bathroom cabinet.
This under-$10 multipurpose skin care product, which reviewers note has been passed down through generations of beauty lovers, seems to be enjoying a revival in popularity thanks to TikTok. A dermatologist recently suggested it to HuffPost for use in double cleansing, a derm-approved face washing method that’s enjoying a modern moment of social-media charged popularity for its effectiveness in removing all traces of stubborn makeup, sunscreen and daily grime.
To enjoy the benefits, simply massage Albolene into your face and the rich, slightly balmy texture transforms into a cream-like product that gently melts away impurities, including (according to the reviews below) waterproof mascara and full-coverage foundation. Then, you can simply wipe it away with a damp washcloth or, following the double cleansing method, do a second cleanse using a traditional facial wash of your choice.
The simple fragrance-free formulation contains just five ingredients: mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffin, ceresin and beta-carotene, which are all known for their skin conditioning properties and are not too far off from the ingredient ratios found in old-school cold creams. The hydrating formulation actually originated in 1905 and remained a staple in the routines of people in search of healthy-looking skin that didn’t feel dry after makeup removal.
Fast forward nearly 120 years and it’s still beloved, especially by those with dry and sensitive complexions.
“Do you have a grandma? Ask her about this,” said TikToker Nykita Joy who, in the recent TikTok above, revealed that despite the onslaught of fancy new cleansing products, Albolene remains a fixture in her beauty routine that never does her wrong.
People aren’t just using Albolene for cleansing, either. Some reviewers use it as a daily moisturizer due to its non-greasy and residue-free free finish, while others swear by it for staving off split ends.
Whatever your Albolene needs may be, the trusted and economical cleanser has a whole host of ardent followers whose words you can read below, or you can go ahead and purchase a jar yourself from Amazon for less than $10.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“Mema taught me to use this since the very first time I wore makeup. I tried others that came as free gifts, but none were even in the same league as Albolene. After the third time of trying others I started giving [them] away. No need to even bother with anything else when I already had the best. Did I mention I wear nothing but expensive waterproof mascara and all 24 hour makeup? Albolene turns it to liquid and melts it away.” — Ms. Molly
“This stuff is perfect for me! My skin is just parched all the time, and it’s also very sensitive. Who would’ve thought such an inexpensive product would be exactly what my face was waiting for all its life! I only need a little bit to cover my whole face and neck, and then I very gently wipe it off with a fleece baby washcloth. After, I either just leave it at that, or if I’m taking a shower I will lightly rinse with water just because it’s there; you do not have to rinse if you don’t want to. I’m always left with a lovely feeling soft face that isn’t tight or raw. I normally use it for everyday cleansing, but I have used it to remove makeup and it’s great for that as well. I love this Albolene stuff!” — Molls
“Every night I use this to take off my water resistant sunscreen. I wipe it off using a very soft cloth meant for babies. I have sensitive, reactive skin but have NEVER had a poor reaction to Albolene. It removes my sunscreen perfectly and then afterwards I go in with my usual cleanser (Dove Sensitive bar soap). I am 30 but people never guess that I’m over 22 years of age. I credit that to me using simple skincare products that do not strip or irritate the skin. I am an actress and would recommend this product to anyone who wants healthy, clear skin.” — Begum
“My mother, myself and now my daughter have been using Albolene for years. It’s not like petroleum jelly, all thick and sticky. There is no scent thank goodness, so anyone can use it without problems. My mother has barely a wrinkle, even in her old age. You can use Albolene for everything: makeup remover, skin care (it cleans, moisturizes, softens) and even split ends. I always take what’s left on my hands then grab onto the ends of my hair.” — Donita