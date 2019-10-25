Albuquerque Sends Trump Campaign Bill For $211,000 To 'Pay Our Taxpayers Back'

The campaign still owes $569,000 to El Paso, Texas, for a rally there in February, local station CBS-4 TV reported earlier this month. The money represents 15% of the city’s total debt. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who held a presidential campaign rally in March in El Paso, paid his bill in May when it was due.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign organization, told The Hill that it’s the “Secret Service, not the campaign, which coordinates with local law enforcement.” He added that all bills should go to the Secret Service.

A city representative underscored to The Hill that the cost was “created by the president’s campaign,” not for a presidential visit.

The campaign may yet be charged other expenses by Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque Journal reported. “If it were an official presidential visit, you don’t bill for that kind of thing,” county spokesman Tom Thorpe told the newspaper. “It was campaign [related]. That makes it different.”

The Albuquerque bill is due Nov. 16.