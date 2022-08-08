Albuquerque Police Share Photo Of Car Eyed In Slayings Of Muslim Men

People sprinkle dirt over the grave of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Friday. A funeral service was also held for Hussain and for Aftab Hussein, 41, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Both men were killed near their homes six days apart. via Associated Press

Authorities have released a photo of a Volkswagen sedan that’s believed to be involved in the suspected targeted killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, within the past nine months.

The gray or silver four-door Jetta or Passat, which has tinted windows and possible damage along the rear driver’s side and hubcaps, may have been used in the shootings of all four men dating back to November, police said.

Advertisement

The most recent attack, on Friday, killed a man in his mid-20s. His identity was not immediately released pending notification of family, authorities said Sunday.

The other three killings being investigated, which took place on Aug. 1, July 26 and Nov. 7, are believed to have occurred in ambushes. It’s not definite that the killings are all related, authorities have said.

Albuquerque police believe this Volkswagen sedan is involved in the killings of four Muslim men. Albuquerque Police Department

A suspected motive was not immediately known. It’s also not yet known whether the killings could be the work of more than one person, the city police department’s communications director, Gilbert Gallegos, said at a news conference.

Advertisement

“There are several things in common with all four of the homicides, and we’re digging back and looking at any other crimes that might fit this similar pattern,” he said Sunday. He declined to share the other commonalities so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

He urged that anyone who sees or recognizes the described vehicle not to approach it but instead contact police.

Local authorities have beefed up security at local mosques and schools, and are offering trauma services and home food delivery for those who don’t feel safe going outside.

“We are outraged by these attacks and will not relent in our pursuit of justice for those we have lost,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call 505-843-STOP, go to crimestoppersnm.com or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Advertisement