Entertainmentcelebrity childrenAlec BaldwinIreland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Admits Accidentally Leaving Out Pregnant Daughter In Tribute

Instagram users reminded Baldwin in the comments of a slideshow featuring his "seven" children that he actually had eight — and forgot his first-born.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

|

Alec Baldwin showed familial gratitude Thursday with an Instagram slideshow of his seven young children with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

“Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times,” wrote Alec Baldwin in the caption of his post. “I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be.”

But followers were quick to note that he forgot to include his daughter Ireland Baldwin, however, who is not only his eldest daughter — but also currently pregnant.

While his youngest daughter, Ilaria, was born in September, Alec Baldwin shares six other kids with Hilaria Baldwin under the age of 9: Carmen, 9; Rafael, 7; Leonardo, 6; Romeo, 4 and Eduardo and Lucia, both 2.

“Don’t you have eight children?” one user wrote.

“Guess Ireland doesn’t count??” wrote another.

“What about your eldest daughter?” another asked.

It’s unclear whether the comments were responsible or if the “30 Rock” actor noticed the mistake himself, but Alec Baldwin went on to publish an entirely separate Instagram post for Ireland Baldwin — who was born during his first marriage with Kim Basinger in 1995.

Baldwin and his eldest have long patched things up since their infamous spat in 2007.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We forgot Billy Preston!” Baldwin wrote in the caption Thursday night. “This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy.”

Some followers suggested in the comments that he name-dropped the 1960s keyboardist, singer and songwriter because Preston collaborated on some of The Beatles’ most instrumental work — and was even nicknamed “the fifth Beatle” — only to be largely forgotten by the public.

Alec Baldwin infamously called his eldest daughter a “rude little pig” when she was 11 years old in an angry voicemail in 2007. The actor, who threatened to “straighten [her] ass out” in the leaked message, solemnly reflected on the moment 10 years later.

“It’s a scab that never heals ’cause it’s being picked at all the time by other people,” he told “Good Morning America” at the time.

Ireland Baldwin, meanwhile, recently shared joyous Instagram photos in March to chronicle a baby shower at a strip club with her mother, Hilary Duff and Rumer Willis in tow, among others. The 27-year-old currently plans to name her daughter Holland, per Page Six.

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

