Alec Baldwin Has A Revelation About Anger Management

Alec Baldwin said he attended his court-ordered anger management class after pleading guilty to harassment in a parking dispute with a neighbor ― and came away with a surprising lesson.

“When you go to anger management, you realize you’re not that angry,” the laughing actor told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday, as seen in the clip below.

Baldwin, known for his temper and his impressions of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” then put on an outer-borough accent to dramatize the overreaction of a classmate who received chopsticks instead of a fork in his food order.

Baldwin was originally charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after a man he confronted about taking a parking space claimed that the actor punched him. But Baldwin said he merely pushed the man.

He later pleaded guilty to harassment and was fined $120 and ordered to anger management.

The 60-year-old actor told the shock jock (in the clip below) he’s also getting into shape with advice from a fellow “Saturday Night Live” player.

Pete Davidson told him to do 100 push-ups a day, Baldwin said. “And I do it now. I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up.”