Alec Baldwin on Thursday took a swipe at Donald Trump and Senate Republicans with biting tweets referencing Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and fascism.

The actor — who has repeatedly drawn Trump’s scorn in recent years with his portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live” — said people who wonder how Hitler took control of “once great country” Germany should “simply watch” the behavior of the GOP-controlled Senate that last week acquitted Trump on impeachment charges over the Ukraine scandal.

“Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it,” he wrote.

You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

In an earlier tweet, the “30 Rock” star reminded the 1 million followers of the official Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account that “fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently.”

“People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans,” he said. “And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $.”

Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently. People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans. And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

Baldwin on Wednesday accused the U.S. government of becoming “as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy” since the Second World War ― likely in response to top Department of Justice officials walking back the sentencing recommendation of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, following the president’s condemnation of the guidance.

It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 12, 2020